Shreyas Talpade who is known for his comic roles in the Golmaal franchise as ‘Laxman’, recently made a comeback on the small screen with the Marathi show, ‘Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath.’

While talking about his movies the actor stated that for him and other actors at this time it should be important for them to stay connected to their fans rather than discussing the mode through which they will connect. After featuring in around 40 movies the actor has returned to the TV industry as we’ll see him in his latest Marathi drama ‘Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath.’

When news outlet ETimes reached out to know more about Shreyas Talpade’s decision to come back to TV after so many successful movies and to know when can the fans expect to see Golmaal 5.

Shreyas Talpade replied by stating: “I am feeling great and happy to be back on TV as the subject and the role is nice. The whole dynamics of the entertainment industry have changed in the past couple of years. It is no more about the big screen or the small screen-everything is on the phone’s screen now. And the good part is that you just need to keep performing; if you are good at it, people will like it, and if you are not, they will keep you apart. So now, with the emergence of the OTT platforms, these channels have also pulled up their socks and are trying something that was never tried before. So that was the thing which I liked and the response was also overwhelming, so we continued to do the work.”

When he was asked if returning to TV makes him worried about his return to Bollywood movie, The Housefull 2 actor explained, “The majority of the population now doesn’t think like that. In Hollywood it is a norm; they don’t find it odd when a film actor does a show on TV. It is only here in India that we initially tried to intellectualize things. But these days there are no such parameters left, what with people having their own YouTube channels and becoming equally popular. I firmly believe that the medium should not be an obstacle for an actor. He goes on to point out how there were naysayers when Amitabh Bachan came on TV during ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.”

He also said that “The amount of popularity that TV gave him once again at that time, was phenomenal”. And then we saw the biggest actors coming on TV and doing fiction and non-fiction shows. So, when TV gives you that kind of reach, popularity, adulation, and love, everything that an actor needs, why should we stay away?”

Talking about his debut movie ‘Iqbal’, where he was advised by the movie’s crew members to not act in any other TV show, TV show, Shreyas shares, “Before ‘Iqbal’ I was doing TV, so when the film was in post-production, I had gotten offers for a couple of TV shows in Hindi, and I remember checking with the team if I could take them up but they restricted me, saying if I do TV shows, then why would people come to the theatres to watch me. Today things have changed; people have moved on for the better. The kind of response that I have received for this show now is outstanding and unbelievable”.

The actor also stated that “The audience keeps an actor alive. So, it is important to stay connected.”

The actor also went on to talk about his other project as he said: “I did a short film produced by 8 pm Premium Black Music CDs recently. I also did a film with Mahesh Manjrekar. I will be directing a film soon, there are a few other projects, and, of course, this show; this year looks packed. So, I need to take care of my health to do this amount of work. I am also associated with Delphic Maharashtra, which is to art and culture what Olympic is to sport. Honestly, I didn’t have an idea about it earlier, but while I was working on my own OTT platform, I came across this; I am looking forward to it. With this, we will get to see the talent across the nation and the world on that platform.”

Golmaal is one of India’s biggest comic franchise awaits it 5th installment to arrive on the screens. When the actor playing the role of ‘Laxman’, was asked about the 5th movie he said, “Our captain Rohit Shetty would be the right person to answer this question. I feel, in fact, every time we meet, we tend to speak about ‘Golmaal’ and all of us feel that maybe in such times, people would love a film like ‘Golmaal,’ to free their mind from stress and everything that is happening. So, yes, the entire team would want to start working on ‘Golmaal 5’, but the final call has to be taken by Rohit. So, whenever he decides–depending on the scenario and when theatres open–will he take a final call. But yes, as a team, we would love to work for ‘Golmaal 5’ as soon as possible”.

