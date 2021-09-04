Advertisement

Ranu Mondal broke the internet in 2019 after her clip went viral. She was crooning Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway station, West Bengal. She was immediately discovered by Himesh Reshammiya and the rest is history. Now, a biopic is in works on the 60-year-old sensation and below are all the details you need to know.

After discovering and bringing Ranu to the limelight, Himesh even gave her a break in his film, Happy Hardy And Heer. Her song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ made all the noise on the internet. However, all this fame was short-lived as later she met with criticism for her attitude.

Advertisement

Now, a biopic is being made which will see Eshika Dey in a titular role. The film is titled, Miss Ranu Maria. The actress has spoken about her preparation in detail and also revealed Himesh Reshammiya’s part in it.