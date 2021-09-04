Advertisement
Ranu Mondal broke the internet in 2019 after her clip went viral. She was crooning Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway station, West Bengal. She was immediately discovered by Himesh Reshammiya and the rest is history. Now, a biopic is in works on the 60-year-old sensation and below are all the details you need to know.
After discovering and bringing Ranu to the limelight, Himesh even gave her a break in his film, Happy Hardy And Heer. Her song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ made all the noise on the internet. However, all this fame was short-lived as later she met with criticism for her attitude.
Now, a biopic is being made which will see Eshika Dey in a titular role. The film is titled, Miss Ranu Maria. The actress has spoken about her preparation in detail and also revealed Himesh Reshammiya’s part in it.
While speaking to Times Of India, Eshika Dey said, “I’m going on a strict diet for 2 months, starting tomorrow with my dietician. Actually, this is the only thing about the film that I’m scared about. I love food and going by my social media posts, you will understand how much I love cooking and eating.
I need to prepare myself because I need to relate myself with Ranu’s past life, which we are going to be focusing more on. To translate the story of a person who has been sitting on a station platform for 12 long years and singing-begging and then suddenly her video goes viral! While she does become a social media star but later she faced criticism and adversity due to certain comments.”
Eshika aims to lose 10 kgs in 2 months to play Ranu Mondal.
When asked who will be playing Himesh Reshammiya in the film, Eshika said, “We are approaching him as informed by my director. So, let’s see and hope for the best.”
The biopic will be helmed by Hrishikesh Mondal.
