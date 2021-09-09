Advertisement

Dharmendra is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. He is among the few actors who gave over 100 successful movies as a lead actor. He garnered a lot of fame with his stellar performances and is often dubbed as the He-Man of Indian cinema for his fit physique and cool attitude.

The veteran actor’s son Sunny Deol managed to mark his place in the industry for his ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ dialogue. He too known for his fitness and tough physique. But did you know that the Gadar was a body double in his father’s film? Scroll down to know more.

A year ago, Dharmendra took to Twitter and shared a picture of a man pulling out a single hand push up. In the tweet, the veteran actor revealed how Sunny Deol was called during one of his shots for the 1982 film which was helmed by prolific filmmaker Tatineni Rama Rao. He revealed that his eldest son turned out to be his body double for that particular shot.

In the picture shared by Dharmendra, the Ghayal actor was seen doing push-ups on one hand. The picture Dharmendra shared is a silhouette clicked perfectly where a young man is spotted holding the one hand push-up. Sharing the picture, he wrote “Main Intqaam loon ga” Sunny was called for this shot. Ek haath par PUSH-UP, mere bas main naa tha.” Take a look at the picture below:

“Main intqaam loon ga” Sunny was called for this shot . Ek haath par PUSH-UP, mere bas main naa tha. pic.twitter.com/XCSK89swRK — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 17, 2020

As the veteran actor revealed Sunny Deol filling in for his papa during a shot, he also modestly revealed how one hand push up is not his cup of tea.

