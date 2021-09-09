Advertisement

We’re just a day away from witnessing Kangana Ranaut’s highly-anticipated Thalaivii. The film will be released tomorrow in theatres all across the country. In the last couple of days, we have seen the film receiving praises for its performances from critics. So, it’s guaranteed, Kangana isn’t disappointing us. The only hurdle is now the COVID scare among people. Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom did bring some crowds to theatres. But it isn’t enough when the film is as big as Jayalalithaa’s (Amma) biopic. Leaving the theatrical part aside, let’s see how the film has performed here, in our ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Teri Aankhon Mein song

Teri Aankhon Mein has Kangana and Arvind Swami on a yesteryear film set shooting a romantic track. The song gives the old-school vibe with the styling and music. It’s been liked by 69% of voters here.

New release date announcement poster

The poster features Arvind Swami walking away from Kangana Ranaut, with a new release date of 10th September 2021 unveiled below. 61% of voters like this poster.

Chali Chali song

Chali Chali was the first song to be released from the movie album. It has Kangana dancing near a waterfall, on a film set. The fun song has been liked by 61% of voters here.

New poster (Kangana with victory sign)

The poster here we’re talking about is one that depicts Amma’s (played by Kangana) transformation from a politician to an actress. Kangana is seen showing a victory sign while radiating a bright smile. It’s liked by 71% of our audience.

Just watched #ThalaiviTrailer. The much talented and versatile actress @KanganaTeam shows her different phases as #Thalaivi with powerful performance. Kangana’s remarkable transformation will definitely startle. Congratulations & best wishes to the team Thalaivi. @thearvindswami pic.twitter.com/luAWCQbTac — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) March 23, 2021

Trailer

Trailer is the asset of the film and it has been proved right here. Kangana’s enacting an act of a shy girl turned actress turned politician stirs the hearts. Arvind Swami as MGR also makes his presence felt. The trailer impressed 76% of our voters.

Look in white saree

Kangana Ranaut had revealed her look as Amma in a white saree. With a sleek bun with a big round bindi and radiant skin, Kangana looked exactly like Jayalalithaa. Around 81% of people loved it.

Arvind Swami teaser

Arvind looked extremely effortless and confident in the teaser as MGR. The teaser was purposely kept in the monochrome effect that made it look more real. Around 88% of people liked it.

First look

The first look had Kangana in a signature pose of Jayalalithaa and some moments from her younger days. Upon its release, it received a mixed response as many said that prosthetics were clearly visible. Here, around 64% of people liked it.

On the whole, 70% of our audience gave a thumbs up to Thalaivii here. As our title has, ‘good offering but bad timing’ describes the condition of Kangana’s biggie as the film has potential to perform but COVID scare is a big denting factor. Nonetheless, the film is expected to make most of what’s available, with the OTT market eagerly waiting for its arrival.

