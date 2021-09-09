Advertisement

Twitter can sometimes become a weird place where citizens imagine things that can leave you in splits. From some serious trends to the funniest and in the latest edition, citizens of Twitter are renaming popular Bollywood film names with honest titles.

The latest trend called, ‘Honest movie title’ is making Twitterati’s giggle. Using the trend, users are sharing two movie posters, one with the original title while the other with an honest title.

Many Twitter users have unleashed their wildest and craziest imagination to come up with rib-tickling truthful movie titles. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets under the trend, ‘Honest movie title.’

Here one user thought changing the name of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Rampal starrer would make sense, but honestly, you can’t unsee the poster now.

In another poster, a Twitter user gave a hilarious twist to Sidharth Malhotra’s latest release, Shershaah.

Movie title Honest Movie pic.twitter.com/O0y4CA1fHp — Divya j (@Secret_shadow10) September 7, 2021

Seems like people love changing Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan film names, as the two actors are the majority of the users choice.

Movie Honest Movie Title pic.twitter.com/asgW4tLDdU — Spıder 🎧 || finished ?…never 🔥 (@Pagal_Bandar_) September 8, 2021

Perhaps the most honest poster is for Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Bahubali.

Movie Title Honest Movie pic.twitter.com/YeW5JUFRYS — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) September 7, 2021

After Aankhen, yet another user imagined the Indian version of Money Heist and this Emraan Hashmi starrer perfectly sums up what you can expect when you watch that movie.

After Akshay and Aamir, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is yet another top choice for Twitter users.

Movie Honest Movie Title pic.twitter.com/SUO7PjAvB3 — shruti (@JustShruting) September 7, 2021

Movie Honest Movie Title pic.twitter.com/z4yjaFTG1K — Bhumi (@bhumii_jain) September 7, 2021

Here’s some more hilarious movie titles for your entertainment:

Movie Title Honest movie Title

Gunday ‘Do langoor ek angoor’ pic.twitter.com/mNaqYQTlDB — The Meme Writer (@spoilcasm) September 7, 2021

Movie Title vs Honest Movie Title pic.twitter.com/b6KIggrJcU — Sanzzz (@that_memer_girl) September 7, 2021

Well if you’re a regular twitter user chances are you see the most number of memes and hysterical tweets. As we said earlier the micro blogging site can sometimes become an entertaining platform where users speak their heart out. With such comical yet heartwarming trends, some people are here to eradicate your midweek blues.

