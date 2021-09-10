Advertisement

Rohit Shetty is currently one of the most outspoken yet respected Bollywood directors. He never hesitates to speak if someone is doing something wrong. Similarly, the director recently took a dig at celebs who invite paparazzi before visiting a temple and donating to poor people.

The action director is currently hosting the 11th season of stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for which he’s receiving too many positive responses as audience members are really loving this year’s tasks and contestants.

Rohit Shetty recently appeared on Social Media Star With Janice, where he mocked celebrities calling paparazzi to click their pictures outside temples and charities for show off, he said, “Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maalum padega na, photographer ko, ki ‘bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai’. Kaise maalum padega.”

In the same conversation, Rohit Shetty also slammed celebs on the subject of gym looks and airport looks, he shared, “Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Varna jab tak yeh photographers wahaan pohoche nahi the ya log bolte nahi the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-banyan mein hi jaa rahe the.”

Meanwhile, Rohit is riding high on the success of his stunt reality show, the director shared that the latest season is very special to him, talking about the same, Rohit said, “KKK11 is very special to me, and we tried to amp up the thrill factor with every episode. We have some of the best contestants who have ensured to entertain the viewers with their winning spirit. It makes me really happy to know our hard work is paying off and the audiences are loving this season.”

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is awaiting the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release last year in March. Rohit Shetty is busy with Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

