Advertisement

Bollywood’s entertainment queen Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stones unturned to promote her much-awaited Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivii. Ahead of the release of her film, the Manikarnika actress expressed her desire to share screen space with Prabhas, for which she has already been in talks with Puri Jagannadh

The two big stars were not on talking terms after their 2009 film Ek Niranjan, the south film was Kangana’s Tollywood debut. Although Kangana is ready to sort things out and start fresh, she is now waiting for the Bahubali actor’s response.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut showed her interest to act in a Telugu movie again with Prabhas, she said, “After many years, I did Thalaivii in Tamil. I also want to make a movie in Telugu. I have been in touch with Puri Jagannadh for a long time and asked him for an opportunity to share the screen with Prabhas in his film.”

Previously, in an interview with a Telugu news channel, the Queen actress had applauded Prabhas for Bahubali; she even talked about the reason behind their quarrel on the sets of Ek Niranjan, she said, “I feel happy to see Prabhas doing so well. When we started our careers, we used to fight a lot, and I remember we had this massive fight and had even stopped talking to each other. Later, I saw Bahubali, and I was like ‘Wow!’ I am so proud of his achievement, and I am sure he feels the same.”

We hope Puri Jagannadh convinces Prabhas to work with Kangana Ranaut again as their fandom is super massive and it’ll be a treat to watch them together on the big screen again.

Meanwhile, Kangana is all set for the release of Thalaivii this Friday, the actress is super confident about her latest outing. The film is directed by AL Vijay which also features Arvind Swami, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles, it is based on the life story of the late actress and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Saba Ali Khan Backs Kareena Kapoor Khan & Her Brother For Naming Their Son ‘Jehangir’: “Parents Are The Only One With Rights”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube