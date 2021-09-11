Advertisement

BTS and their songs have taken the world by storm. Whenever the boy band launches a new track or albums, it becomes a superhit instantly. Recently, to promote their latest track, ‘Permission to Dance’, BTS asked their fans aka ARMY, to create a 15 seconds video on their signature dance move and share it on YouTube shorts. Among all the participants, an Indian fan named Tanvi Karekar blew the minds of the septet with her fusion performance.

The K pop group announced the contest for the promotional activity of their latest hit track. YouTube originals released a one on one interview of BTS with singer-songwriter Chris Martin. In the 15 minutes conversation, the British singer talked about the track, fame and a lot more.

During the conversation, Chris asked BTS about the challenge and showed them a bunch of fan videos. Although they loved all the videos, an Indian fans’ dance moves grabbed the attention of Bangtan Boys. Fan named Tanvi Karekar, gave Permission To Dance challenge an Indian Twist, as she performed the song choosing a classical dance routine along with the touch of Bollywood.

In the video shared by Tanvi, along with her dance, she also praised BTS and said, “In their art form, they are talking about a lot of important things like mental health, the struggle that we go through in daily life and everything, not only influencing but inspiring people to do good things.”

Talking about the challenge, Jimin told Chris Martin, “Actually, the purpose of this challenge was to give a positive message to people, but we also felt thankful, comforted, and received positive energy while watching people doing the challenge.”

Rest of the band members thanked their ARMY for taking part in the challenge, the Bangtan Boys said, “We want to thank everyone who took part in our Permission to Dance Challenge. Each and every one of the videos you uploaded were really so precious. This is our gift from BTS to all of you for letting your creative side shine bright, so please enjoy!”

BTS consists of 7 members, including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Guinness World Records have credited them for shattering multiple records, like most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok, for a live most tickets sold streamed concert and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, Butter.

