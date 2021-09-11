Advertisement

There was a lot expected from Fast & Furious 9 but the film has stayed to be just about ordinary after its first week (lasting 8 days due to Thursday release) at the Indian box office. The film netted just around 4 crores* more during the weekdays and as a result of its total so far stands at 12.50 crores*.

Now ideally, a film of this scale and magnitude should have collected this number on the very first day in the pre-pandemic times. However, the current situation is different in India due to theatres not running at optimal capacity.

Advertisement

Moreover, one fact that cannot be ignored is that Fast & Furious 9 is one of the weakest in the franchise. The last two instalments had done very good business in India, though cracks were seen in Fast & Furious 8. Now even though the action is bigger than ever before in F9, the overall story is weak with nothing much besides the gravity-defying stunts.

Coming to the business aspect of the film, Fast & Furious 9 will reach the 20 crores milestone but that’s about. That would be a very sub-optimal performance for the film which was expected to revive the theatrical business in India. Disappointingly, that hasn’t quite happened and hence the wait continues for a true biggie to arrive and make a smashing impact at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig Reveals How ‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman Helped Him To Tackle The Struggle Of Suddenly Being Famous

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube