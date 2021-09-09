Advertisement

The main Fast & Furious series that we have loved for the past two decades is coming to an end now with the 10th and 11th instalments. While it will be an emotional moment to let these characters go, this is certainly not where the franchise ends. A lot apart from the main series is being produced by the giants who have bugger plans for the action universe that has fans ranging from many age groups and cultures.

While the 10th and 11th instalments of Fast & Furious are underway, and the release dates are confirmed, there is also Dwayne Johnson taking the Hobbs & Shaw ahead in a bigger way. There is also a spin-off that is probably centred around Charlize Theron aka Cipher. This could be the female dominant movie the studio is planning but as of now, they are different.

Advertisement

Amid all of this excitement is the news today that says Vin Diesel might get to stay a little longer even after the main saga ends. There is a prequel in works for Dominic Toretto. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

As per We Got This Covered, who have got hands-on this exclusive scoop, the bosses have now set their interest on making a prequel that has Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto leading it. It will delve more into his younger days and how this man rose to be the matriarch he is now. Interestingly, the Fast & Furious 9 also has Dominic’s past in the flashbacks.

Meanwhile, Vin recently made headlines for the Fast & Furious 10 when he shared a picture of his son donning a new haircut. What caught the attention was the mention of X, and how it could be Diesel cryptically revealing the title. “That excitement is real… the emotions strong. Haha. Hope, somehow perseveres in this multi generational saga. 10… the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and non-being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle. So proud of Universal, the incredible team of talent we are blessed to have on this journey. Grateful for it all and most importantly for all of you,” Vin Diesel wrote.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Jessica Chastain Opens Up On Oscar Isaac’s Viral Armpit Kiss: “People Just Need To See People Touch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube