Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac recently went viral on social media after a video of them arriving on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival surfaced. For those who do not know, the video was slow-motion footage of Isaac seeming to attempt to kiss Chastain’s arm before apparently smelling her armpit.

While this video made netizens speculate about the relationship status between the two, both Chastain and Isaac are married to other people. While she’s married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Isaac is married to Elvira Lind. Now the actress has opened up exactly what happened there.

During a conversation with Today, Jessica Chastain opened up and reacted to Oscar Isaac’s kissing her armpit. The Zero Dark Thirty actress said, “We’re acting, but also Oscar and I have been friends — we went to college together — so we’ve been friends more than half of our lives.” She added, “We know so much about each other, so we know how to make each other laugh without even saying anything.”

Jessica Chastain also stated that Oscar Isaac ‘sniffed her armpit’ on the red carpet as a result of him about to kiss her on her elbow and her turning to give him a hug at the same moment. The Help actress said, “I think it was really funny because when you look at it at regular speed, I’m looking straight ahead and he looks over at me and he just kind of goes to give me a peck on my elbow, and at the same time, I’m going to give him a hug. So all of a sudden, his face ends up in my armpit. He made a joke out of it.”

As further reported by E! News, Jessica Chastain also told the above-mentioned portal, “We have all been locked in our houses for so long. When this video went viral, I was like, ‘People just need to see people touch.’”

