Advertisement

Phil Collins is hitting the road again after 14 years with his prog-rock band Genesis’ reunion tour The Last Domino?.

However, his ongoing health condition has already proven his ability to perform rather difficult.

Advertisement

“I can barely hold a drumstick with this hand. So there are certain physical things which get in the way,” said Phil Collins during a recent interview with BBC.

Phil Collins has long suffered from nerve damage following a spinal injury in 2007, which has hindered his ability to play the drums and made him sit down while he’s singing.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating ’cause, you know, I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” said Collins.

In 2018, the legendary musician said a Genesis reunion would only be possible if his son Nic was the one sitting behind the drums.

The 70-year-old singer and drummer, alongside his bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, shared how they’re feeling before going back out on the road. First announced in March 2020 and later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘The Last Domino? Tour 2021’ will begin this winter.

Rutherford quoted Phil Collins by saying the tour is the band’s way of “putting it to bed.” He continued in his own words, “We’ve been 50 years doing this sort of stuff, and it’s nice to sort of have a round like this.”

Collins is best known as the drummer-singer of the rock band Genesis and for his solo career. Between 1982 and 1990, Collins achieved three UK and seven US number-one singles in his solo career.

His most successful singles from the period include ‘In the Air Tonight’, ‘I Don’t Care Anymore’, ‘Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)’, ‘One More Night’, ‘Sussudio’, ‘Take Me Home’ among many others.

Must Read: Christopher Nolan Secretly Moves On To His Next Film, Looking For A New Studio By Ignoring Warner Bros?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube