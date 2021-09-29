Advertisement

After a long period of staying off the radar, Johnny Depp is finally back to speaking in public and putting across his words in the most articulate manner, for which he is known for. The actor might have done gazillion roles and many to the best of his abilities, but the one that has become his identity forever is of course Jack Sparrow from the Pirates Of The Caribbean. Even the actors agrees to it in his latest comments about the iconic character.

For the unversed, Johnny became Jack Sparrow for the first time in the 2003 flick Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The star in no time became a household name. But his journey abruptly came to an end when Disney in the past couple of years did not call him back to play the character. Of course, the controversy around him only made things worse.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp was mist recently honoured at the San Sebastián Film Festival for his contribution to cinema. Which is where he decided to talk about his famous character and what it means to him. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

At the San Sebastián Film Festival, Johnny Depp was answering some fan questions here he was many things including about playing Jack Sparrow. He said, “I suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp further went on to take a dig at Disney and said he doesn’t need a company to be Jack and nobody can take it away from him. “I don’t need a company to do that. I can just do that myself and nobody can take that away. That’s the greatest pleasure of Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box – literally Captain Jack in a box – and when the opportunity is right and I’m able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line,” Depp concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Fans Trend Henry Cavill As Next James Bond After Producers Offer Casting Details: “It’s Time We Get The S*x Appeal Dishing, Panties Dropping Mr Bond”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube