Advertisement

Johnny Depp is one of the most talented actors from Hollywood who has given us films like the Pirate of the Caribbean series, Rango, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Edward Scissorhands and many more Tim Burton movies. His rising career took a hit when his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of physical abuse while filing for a divorce. The actor has been involved in a defamation case, which has been catching the spotlight a lot lately.

Recently, the actor attended the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he answered questions about cancel culture and opened up about his iconic character Jack Sparrow. As reported, Depp expressed how he will always be ready to play the role of the pirate anywhere, even at kids birthday parties.

Advertisement

According to reports online, while at the festival, another thing happened which has now been making the news. Johnny Depp, who was there to receive the Donostia Award, met with an unfortunate moment when someone played the recording of Amber Heard, which interrupted the event. As reported, the recording was played by an undisclosed source and was of the statement made by the Aquaman actress outside London High Court in July 2020.

Watch the video here:

Johnny Depp San Sebastian press conference interrupted by recording of ex-wife Amber Heard ⬇️ #JohnnyDeppisawifebeater #69SSIFF pic.twitter.com/0Pr1zjJSDr — Coralie (@CoraMelodie) September 23, 2021

Amber Heard made the statement during the libel case brought by Johnny Depp against UK newspaper The Sun. The court had found the tabloid’s claims that Depp was a “wife-beater” to be “substantially true”, in the case. “It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, to have my motives, my truth questioned and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world,” said the recording.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal case has become more complicated over the months. Recently, Heard issued a subpoena towards the Los Angeles Police Department amid the $50 million defamation suit against her. Read more on Koimoi!

Must Read: Eternals To Be The Second Longest Marvel Flick After Avengers: Endgame? Here’s What Its Runtime States

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube