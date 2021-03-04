Ever since Bridgerton has released, the show never misses a chance to steal the limelight. From Regé-Jean Page’s SNL debut to Phoebe Dynevor’s revelations on shooting the s*x scenes in the show, it has been in the news for a while. Now, Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington is making the headlines and for all the right reasons.

A troll body-shamed the 34-year-old actress and called her a ‘fat-girl’ after seeing her all dressed up for the virtual ceremony of Golden Globes Awards 2021.

It so happened that Podcaster Amanda Richards called Nicola Coughlan a ‘fat girl from Bridgerton’ in her podcast and this didn’t go down well with the actress. The 34-year old actress gave a kick-a** reply to the podcaster by saying, “I have a name.”

Two years ago, Nicola had written a letter to The Guardian, referring to the same, Nicola wrote, “Can we judge actors for their work and not their bodies. Also can we please stop asking women about their weight in interviews, especially when it completely irrelevant? I’m seeing a lot of interviews from 10 years ago where people go ‘Oh weren’t the questions so inappropriate!’ unfortunately it’s still happening.”

The Bridgerton actress continued, “Every time I’m asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I’m not just allowed to just talk about the job I do that I so love. It’s so reductive to women when we’re making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards. Also, and I mean this in the nicest way ah possible, I’m not a body positivity activist, I’m an actor I would lose or gain weight if an important role requirement. My body is the tool I use to tell stories, not what I define myself by.”

Nicola Coughlan concluded, “So yeah, it’s 2021 it would be nice if we didn’t have to keep having this conversation. It would really love to never be asked about it in an interview again, also I have so many other things I love to talk about, I’m Irish so I can talk till the cows come home.”

Very well written, Nicola! We are proud of you.

What are your thoughts on Nicola Coughlan’s letter to The Guardian? Tell us in the comments below.

