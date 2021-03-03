LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – As Netflix boasts the success of Bridgerton — the show reached 63 million households in its first month — the L.A-based ensemble the Vitamin String Quartet has seen its music catalog surpass a billion streams.

Since the release of a Bridgerton soundtrack in December, Vitamin String Quartet has seen a 350% increase in streams across DSPs and grown monthly listeners by over 50% on Spotify and Amazon Music. The album was the No. 1 soundtrack on iTunes six weeks in a row and reached No. 5 overall.

Composer Kris Bowers marries traditional instruments with a modern flair. But it’s Vitamin String Quartet that delivers modern interpretations of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next into the 19th-century universe of the series. Other songs being interpreted include Maroon 5’s Girls Like You and In My Blood by Shawn Mendes.