LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – As Netflix boasts the success of Bridgerton — the show reached 63 million households in its first month — the L.A-based ensemble the Vitamin String Quartet has seen its music catalog surpass a billion streams.
Since the release of a Bridgerton soundtrack in December, Vitamin String Quartet has seen a 350% increase in streams across DSPs and grown monthly listeners by over 50% on Spotify and Amazon Music. The album was the No. 1 soundtrack on iTunes six weeks in a row and reached No. 5 overall.
Composer Kris Bowers marries traditional instruments with a modern flair. But it’s Vitamin String Quartet that delivers modern interpretations of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy and Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next into the 19th-century universe of the series. Other songs being interpreted include Maroon 5’s Girls Like You and In My Blood by Shawn Mendes.
Bowers credited Bridgerton’s music supervisor for using the band and said, “That was Alexandra Patsavas who did this incredible job of pulling those tracks early in the editing process. The Vitamin String Quartet is one of the go-to groups for that stuff. They’re from Los Angeles and are known for their tributes.” Their songs have also appeared on “Modern Family,” “Gossip Girl” and “The Vampire Diaries.”
Inspired by Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton family novel series, the show follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut on Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Aside from its heralded cast (Rege Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey and Ruby Barker), sets and period costumes, the heart of the series is its music.
Bridgerton continues to be popular receiving 0.94 billion minutes of watch time across its mere eight episodes on Netflix. It was outperformed only by “Criminal Minds.”
