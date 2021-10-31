Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut flick Eternals is just a few days away from official release. The movie is much anticipated across the world and in India the craze is multiplied. There are many reasons. The movie brings Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani to the MCU.

So while we speak, the Marvel heads have now opened gates for the advance bookings of Eternals for India. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

The advance booking of Marvel Studios’ much awaited Diwali entertainer Eternals has opened across the country. Fans have been waiting for the big ticket Marvel biggie since months and they can now book their tickets across the country.

Advance bookings for Imax and Imax 3D are now open More shows to open tomorrow! 🎟

Marvel Studios presents “Eternals,” the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an all-new adventure introducing 10 Super Heroes never seen before on screen, releasing this Diwali 5th November in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

