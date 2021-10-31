2015 was the year when the world suddenly turned towards an R-rated film and the surge in its demand only increased the audience for it. The year saw the release of the BDSMic drama Fifty Shades Of Grey. The movie starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson not only made sure it collects big money at the box office, but also made way for two more films completing the trilogy. Together, the three brought a box office of $1 Billion, and that is huge for an R-rather one. But Dornan has a complaint.

Fifty Shades Of Grey was followed by Fifty Shades Darker in 2017 and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018. All three are based on the novels by E.L. James by the same names. The movie features Jamie as Christian Grey, a super successful businessman who was obsessed with BDSM. He falls in love with Dakota’s Anastasia Steele, with whom he experiments his fetishes. The story has much more than that, watch it for yourself.

Now three years after the last Shade was released, Jamie Dornan is talking about the movie that gave him all the fame. He started in early 2000 as a model but hit to fame with Fifty Shades Of Grey. Now he is upset about a thing and below is all you need to know.

Jamie Dornan in his conversation with British GQ made it clear that he is more than thankful to Fifty Shades Of Grey for giving him all he has. “Look, put it this way: it’s done no harm to my career to be part of a movie franchise that has made more than $1 billion. Every working actor would say the same thing. It’s provided – a lot. There’s no shame in saying it’s transformed my life and my family’s life financially.”

But Jamie Dornan was quick to address how people have limited his movie to a punchline. He is upset with Fifty Shades Of Grey just being a bit of a joke. He said, “I am very, very grateful for this and always will be. And the fans loved it. Kevin Maher [the film critic] at the Times didn’t love it – what a surprise! But I take issue with the whole thing being just a bit of a joke. Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those films, including myself.”

What do you feel about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

