Amber Heard Faces Investigation Again As The 2015 Dog Smuggling Case Reopens

Amber Heard who is making all the headlines for her next DCEU film Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, also continues to be one of the most hated celebrities on the internet. The actor has now hit the headlines today, not for Depp, or the Jason Momoa starrer, but a ghost from the past has come back to haunt her. Heard is now facing a probe for lying in an FBI-backed investigation. It is alleged that she lied to the Australian authorities and smuggled her dogs into the country back in 2015.

The dogs reportedly said to be Yorkshire Terriers Pistol and Boo were smuggled into Australia as per the reports. Amber back in the time when the news broke had apologised publically and even blamed lack of sleep for not completing the necessary documentation to bring them into the country. Now as per the latest development, the Department of Agriculture, Water, and Environment have now reopened the case.

If you are aware, exactly a year ago, during the libel trial that Johnny Depp had against a British Tabloid, one of Depp’s associates alleged that Amber Heard made him lie under oath when she had brought her pets on a private jet to Australia without needed paperwork and even ignored the two-week quarantine for them.

Now a year after that, Amber Heard is again facing a probe as the case has been reopened. As per Daily Mail, a statement by the authorities read, “The department is seeking to obtain witness statements and once obtained, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuance of the matter.” The department has asked the assistants of the FBI to locate the witnesses.

Meanwhile, back in 2015 when Amber Heard was warned by the Australian agricultural minister that her dogs will be euthanized if not sent back, she sent them back. To save herself from 10 years in prison, the Aquaman star confessed on a lesser charge of forging documents. Her lawyer blamed her jet lag and Johnny Depp’s allegedly hitting her around the same time for the accident and said the formalities were assumed to be done by her helpers.

