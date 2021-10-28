The past few months have proved that no matter what, Amber Heard is not letting the hate do anything to her, good or bad. The actor who is definitely one of the most hated celebrities on the Internet, thanks to everything in her life around the Johnny Depp episode, continues to grow bigger and better. While being a new mother, she is also back on the sets of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, and as per the latest update, she is Red-dy!

Advertisement

Don’t get the reference? Well, get on board. Amber Heard contradictory to the Johnny Depp fans’ demand of being fired, continues to be in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor plays the ocean princess Mera, a part which is much pivotal to the movie that stars Jason Momoa in the lead. The first Aquaman is the highest-earning solo DCEU flick ever and you now know how this one is a career-defining franchise for her.

Advertisement

The whole team flew to London months ago to begin work on the Atlantis saga. Jason Momoa even coloured his hair as per the character and that let the fans excited. Now revealing a hint at her look is Amber Heard, who has announced she is ready to be Mera for the second installment. Below is all you need to know.

Amber Heard took to Instagram and shared a photo which is a close-up selfie. The actor can be seen in her Mera look, with ruby-red hair and a smouldering face that radiates queen vibes. She captioned the photo as, “Red-dy.” Well, we are too. The post has gone viral and is all over the Internet.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Peter Safran the producer of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, spoke about the hate for Amber Heard on Internet. He also addressed the petitions to get her fired from DCEU. “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what’s best for the movie,” continued Safran, “We felt that if it’s James Wan and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

“One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes,” Peter Safran added, “You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Bags A Sequel, Here’s When Part 2 Is Likely To Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube