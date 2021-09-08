Advertisement

Jason Momoa, Amber Heard with James Wan has just begun work on Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in London, and they rolled out the first looks recently. But while they continue to shape up the sequel to the Arthur Fleck saga in the UK, Warner Bros is making sure they don’t waste time and shape up the future of the saga before even the second instalment is ready to release. They have all the reasons to be confident since it is the highest earning DCEU solo outing.

Out of everything that has made numerous headlines from the Aquaman family, Amber Heard has the biggest shares and has made most of them. The controversy around her and former husband Johnny Depp’s fans wanting her to be out from the movie dominated the mainstream news for close to a year. But WB had no effect and continued to employ her.

And if now the whispers in the DCEU realms us to go by, she is of course in Aquaman 3, but what is more exciting is that the studio is paying her more the triple the amount they paid Robert Pattinson for The Batman. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As reported in the We Got This Covered, contradictory to the rumours that Warner Bros is cutting down Mera in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and the future films in the franchise, they are employing Amber Heard for more time and even giving her the threequel. That’s not it. She is being paid a sum of $10 Million to star alongside Jason Momoa who plays the titular part.

If you remember, recently when the salaries of the Hollywood stars were published by a portal, Robert Pattinson, who is debuting as The Batman in DCEU, was said to have earned $3 Million for it. Now that Amber is in the ecosystem for more than Pattinson is also true, but she is being paid more than triple the Robert paycheck.

Meanwhile, it is also being said there are 2 Aquaman films in the making. One is the threequel as per the buzz, and the other is possibly said to be the Mera spin-off. Amber is in a golden phase it seems.

