It was after weeks of battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney, the two finally found a common ground and it reportedly cost the House Of Mouse a fortune to reach there. The two sorted out their differences and released statements where they weren’t taking digs, but appreciating each other after their reconciliation. But did you know Simu Liu’ Shang Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings has a big part to play in this settlement?

If you are unaware about the entire row, Scarlett has sued Disney over the release format of her standalone flick Black Widow. As per the Natasha Romanoff fame she was promised an exclusive theatrical release as per the contract. The studio released the movie on streaming simultaneously. The two sat together and sorted out the differences last week and it made numerous headlines.

Now, as per an industry insider, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has a huge part in Disney taking a step back in their battle with Scarlett Johansson. The Simu Liu starrer that had an exclusive theatrical run managed to go past Black Widow’s collection and came out glorious. This gave the studio a sense to financially settle the row in line with what Johansson’s team was expecting to earn had Black Widow only hit theatres.

According to We Got This Covered, industry insider and former editor of The Hollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni said, “It didn’t help Disney’s overall cause that Shang-Chi, a ‘lesser’ Marvel title starring a largely unknown actor that was released over the usually dormant Labor Day weekend, has stormed past Black Widow at the box office. The difference? Shang-Chi was a theatrical exclusive, of course. So that’s a point for Scarlett Johansson.”

Meanwhile, the Black Widow star in her statement post settlement also confirmed that she will continue to work with the studio and will star in Tower Of Terror. It read, “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

