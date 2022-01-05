The ARMY was recently saddened when news of RM, Jin and Suga testing Covid positive made the headline. While the BTS singers have recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine, the singers’ health isn’t up to mark.

During a recent Instagram interaction between Jin and J Hope, the former opened up about his weight loss when he was unwell. Jin also requested his bandmate and below is all that he said.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, BTS’ J Hope shared a pic of his outfit of the day by captioning it “#outfit” followed by shushing face, face wearing a mask and icy blue face emojis. In the pictures, the K-pop band member is seen posing for the camera amid the greenery while wearing a white T-shirt and grey coloured pants along with a beige long coat. He also opted for a beanie, a mask and a pair of sneakers to complete the look.

While his look is receiving love, J Hope’s post also included a comment from his BTS co-member Jin. As translated from Korean to English by Instagram user Taeluvin, Jin commented, “Jwe-Hope I lost 4kilo (grams). You should have to buy me a meal.” Responding to this comment, the singer wrote, “jwan…I feel sorry about that (crying face emoji)” (as translated by Instagram user BTS Weverse).

As of now, this Instagram post by J Hope has garnered over 75 lakh likes.

Earlier on Tuesday, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music informed fans that Jin and RM have fully recovered from Covid-19. A part of their statement on the community forum Weverse read, “We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from Covid-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon. “ They also added that the duo, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days, are now able to return to their daily activities.

