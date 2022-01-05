The petition to bring Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is giving hope to fans as it closes in on the goal of getting 1 million signatures. For the unversed, in 2018, it was confirmed that the actor will not be returning for the iconic film series due to allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, even though the actor denied all the claims.

Not only this, but the actor also lost his contract with Warner Bros. for the Fantastic Beasts series, in which he played the role of one of the most powerful and dangerous wizards, Gellert Grindelwald.

When it was confirmed that Johnny Depp has been let go from his role of Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the fans initiated a petition with the intention of bringing him back on Change.org. The goal was set to get 1 million signatures. Currently, the petition has received more than 50% signs, 6,63,689 to be precise.

“Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. We don’t really know the real reason though. He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing,” reads the petition asking the actor to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

Previously, it was reported that the studio is planning to give Orlando Bloom, aka Will Turner, the lead in the upcoming films. Moreover, Depp also shared how he thinks that Hollywood is boycotting him.

While speaking with Sunday Times, Johnny Depp once opened up about how the legal spats with Amber Heard have affected his movie, ‘Minamata.’ The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said, “Some films touch people. And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything… For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?”

