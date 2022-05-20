Rupali Ganguly is currently hogging all limelight for her daily soap Anupamaa. When it was first launched no one would have thought that the show will become so successful. Not just the actress other actors too are grabbing attention. Meanwhile, the recent wedding track of Anu and Anuj is getting so much love, and in the recent interview, the actress went down memory lane to reveal a hilarious incident from her own wedding.

For the unversed, Rupali met her husband Ashwin Verma early in her career during an ad shoot. The two remained friends for 12 years before getting married in 2013. The couple welcomed their son Rudransh in 2015.

In a recent conversation ETimes, Rupali Ganguly spoke about her excitement for her onscreen wedding in Anupamaa with Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj Kapadia. While speaking about it, the actress also recalled a hilarious anecdote from her real wedding, when her husband was fined by police and he came wearing a shirt and jeans.

Rupali Ganguly said, “Ashwin and I had decided to get married just two days in advance and I had announced it to my parents. My brother (Bollywood choreographer Vijay (Ganguly) was taking a flight out of Mumbai and I had to ask him to stay back. We fixed a date and I was hoping that Ashwin would show up on time. We were planning to do a registered wedding at my home in Worli but then my father (film director Anil Ganguly) decided to do kanyadaan and we called a pandit. I had asked a designer friend to get a blue blouse with my red sari and we waited for the pandit who did not reach till late evening.”

“Ashwin entered a ‘no entry’ lane and he was fined by the police. It was hilarious how finally Ashwin landed at my home and the pandit started chanting the mantras from the ground floor till he came to my flat. In total, I had around 99 people at my wedding. Ashwin came dressed in a shirt and jeans and then the kanyadaan happened and we exchanged garlands. Our wedding was over in few minutes,” she added.

Rupali Ganguly concluded by saying, “We threw a wedding after-party after we got married on the same day in Versova at an eater later for our friends. Ours was a fast, hilarious and super quick wedding. I feel that instead of spending money on a big, fat wedding, you should rather share your happiness by helping the less privileged.”

