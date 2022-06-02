Over the years, Marvel has brought many superheroes from comic books to life. Their upcoming project Ms Marvel is one that fans are eyeing and it is expected to be one of the biggest releases after Moon Knight. While this happens, the cast and directors of the show are having plans of their own, one of which includes Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

For the unversed actress, Iman Vellani will be seen playing the role of Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel in the upcoming live-action series. According to the trailer, most of the time Vellani aka Kamala in the show keeps dreaming about superheroes, but when she is free, she is busy swooning over SRK!

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as per comics, Ms Marvel is a brown, Pakistani-American teen growing up in Jersey City who becomes a superhero to save her city. Well in the story, the character is known to be a big Bollywood buff and has her heart set on SRK. Recently writer Sana Amanat and directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi were seen in a conversation with Etimes where the question of the possibility of Shah Rukh Khan making his entry as a cameo arrived.

Replying to the question on SRK’s entry in Ms Marvel, writer Sana Amanat excitedly said, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We’ll go back to production, we’re (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody!” Continuing on the same the other writer, Adil El Arbi added, “We would want to make a Bad Boys 3 remake with Shah Rukh Khan,” he said to which Sana suggested, “This will be the perfect pitch.” Praising the Indian Icon, Bilall Fallah said “He is one of the biggest stars in the world, a legend.”

Mentioning the involvement of SRK in the comics, Sana (who wrote Kamala’s story in the comics) said, “SRK, actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala’s connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him.” Talking more about her journey as a south- Asian kid from Pakistan, Sana said, “As a Pakistani kid in Jersey, I loved Bollywood actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala’s world makes it more global and real. It’s really awesome and we are very excited about it,” adding “Shah Rukh if you want to work with us, we are down for it.”

Talking about the show, Ms Marvel will be airing on Disney+ on 8th June 2022. The show will star Iman Vellani alongside Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, and Yasmeen Fletcher, among others. It is noted that actor Farhan Akhtar will be starring in the show as an important character.

Would you love to see Shah Rukh Khan in Ms Marvel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kevin Spacey To Voluntarily Return To UK & Face Charges S*xual Assult, Says He Is Confident That He Can Clear His Name

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram