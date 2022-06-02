Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions As Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard
Twitter Erupts With Meme Fest As Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Verdict Is Announced; See Reactions

Johnny Depp has struggled for 6-long years but the jury has finally ruled in his favour. Amber Heard has been asked by the court to pay $10.35 million in total as damages. She wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that not only defamed him but also caused harm to his career and caused financial loss. Now that the verdict is out, netizens are having a gala time on the Internet with their own twists.

After the verdict was out, both Johnny and Amber released official statements. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star thanked the jury for ‘giving him his life back’ and revealed how the false claims had “a seismic impact on my life and my career.” On the other hand, Heard expressed her disappointment and blamed the “disproportionate power, influence and sway” of her ex-husband.

Internet had been divided over the past month. In fact, the case even left celebrities like Chris Rock, Sia, Paul Bettany amongst other speak up and most favoured Johnny Depp. Even Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston amongst others began following the Fantastic Beasts actor during the course of the trial.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict has now left the tails wagging. Netizens are now joking about how Johnny’s statement was vs how it should actually have been via Pirates Of The Caribbean and other references. Meanwhile, Amber is being trolled with her crying pictures going viral all over.

Check out some of the viral memes below:

Meanwhile, it is being said that Amber Heard only has a net worth of $8 million. So it is to be seen how she manages to pay the damages fee to Johnny Depp.

