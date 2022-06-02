Johnny Depp has struggled for 6-long years but the jury has finally ruled in his favour. Amber Heard has been asked by the court to pay $10.35 million in total as damages. She wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that not only defamed him but also caused harm to his career and caused financial loss. Now that the verdict is out, netizens are having a gala time on the Internet with their own twists.

After the verdict was out, both Johnny and Amber released official statements. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star thanked the jury for ‘giving him his life back’ and revealed how the false claims had “a seismic impact on my life and my career.” On the other hand, Heard expressed her disappointment and blamed the “disproportionate power, influence and sway” of her ex-husband.

Internet had been divided over the past month. In fact, the case even left celebrities like Chris Rock, Sia, Paul Bettany amongst other speak up and most favoured Johnny Depp. Even Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston amongst others began following the Fantastic Beasts actor during the course of the trial.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict has now left the tails wagging. Netizens are now joking about how Johnny’s statement was vs how it should actually have been via Pirates Of The Caribbean and other references. Meanwhile, Amber is being trolled with her crying pictures going viral all over.

Check out some of the viral memes below:

Biggest take away from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit trail was

Iss level ka bhi nhi hagna chahiye ki wo apko bankrupt hi karde…#JohnnyDepp — Vivek (@_cluelesslife) June 2, 2022

Indians watching Johnny Depp – Amber Heard case getting a verdict in just 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/wDf8aSlZcP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2022

Kaash maine bhi khud se shadi kari hoti to Johnny Depp ko 15m dollar nahi dene hote 😭 pic.twitter.com/dzmWZF7ZRD — UP wale Bhaiya (@mard_tweetwala) June 2, 2022

Johnny Depp right now pic.twitter.com/44Mn35OSWK — Shane (@champshanepapi) June 2, 2022

"Six years later, the Jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."#JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppGotJustice pic.twitter.com/DbOmaTPQQx — Sara Davis (@SaraDavis1201) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, it is being said that Amber Heard only has a net worth of $8 million. So it is to be seen how she manages to pay the damages fee to Johnny Depp.

