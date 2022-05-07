Marvel is known for creating larger than life films and for the past 1 year the studio has also started making series to help fill the gap between past and upcoming projects. After a number of hit shows, the studio is set to launch Ms. Marvel in June this year. For the past few months, there were rumours that Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has joined the cast of the much-awaited series. However, his involvement has now been confirmed by an international media portal.

Apart from the upcoming show, the studio launched a great lineup of shows in the past, that includes, Loki, What If, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, WandaVision and Hawkeye.

With Ms. Marvel, the miniseries is set to introduce Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. As per the latest reports by Deadline, the international portal has finally confirmed the appearance of Farhan Akhtar. Although they didn’t say what role he’s going to play – which is kept tightly under wraps, the portal claimed that he will be seen as ‘a guest-starring role.’

Before Farhan Akhtar, it was speculated that Fawad Khan will also be part of Ms. Marvel. Later, the actor himself guaranteed in an interview with Film Companion, he told, “Yeah, I am. Woh toh main deny nahi kar sakta, ab toh main jhooth nahi bol sakta, woh toh unhone khud news laga di hai (I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves).”

Although he didn’t share any details about his character but he spoke about the shooting experience, he said, “It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time.”

Now that Farhan Akhtar is confirmed to star in Ms. Marvel, it is a huge thing for Marvel fans in India. Let us in the comments below how excited are you for him?

