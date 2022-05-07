Over the years Hollywood’s iconic actors Tom Cruise has given marvellous performances on big screens, proving to us why he’s considered one of the greatest the industry has ever seen. But did you ever think, what if the actor had chosen a different career path?

Talking about the same did you know Tom in his youth had desired to become a priest and not a Hollywood actor? Yup, you read that right! Read on to know the whole story!

It so happens that as a teenager, Tom Cruise wanted to become a Catholic priest, but could not accomplish the task as he was asked to leave St. Francis Seminary at Cincinnati University for stealing alcohol. Talking about the same in detail, his school friend Shane Dempler said (as per contactmusic.com), “We found few bottles of liquor and kept it near the woods. The priests did not find it until few other boys got to know about our plan. They went inside the woods and got drunk. They were caught red-handed and forced to confess,”

Shane Dempler continued by saying “The school wrote a letter to our parents saying that they liked us, but didn’t want us to return. So we were not kicked out, just preferred not to go.” Stating that Tom Cruise was really interested in the priesthood, Shane also mentioned that Tom Cruise had realised that it was too early for him to choose his career. He concluded his message by saying, “We used to attend Mass, spend time in the chapel and enjoy hearing stories from the priests. We thought the priests had a great lifestyle and we were really interested in priesthood.”

Jumping back to the present, Tom Cruise will be next seen in Top Gun: Maverick which will is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie is set to release on 27th May 2022 and stars an awesome cast Including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer alongside the actor.

