Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been making the headlines ever since the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s lawsuit against the Aquaman actress kicked off in April. While the hearing is currently on a 1-week break, Johnny’s ex-fiancée, Jennifer Grey had shared her thoughts on the ongoing legal battle.

For those who don’t know, Grey and Depp dated for around nine months – beginning in 1989, and they were briefly engaged before she called it off a day before her 29th birthday. The Dirty Dancing alum spoke about her once engaged partner’s and his ex’s case while promoting her new book, Out of the Corner: A Memoir.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, while talking about Out of the Corner: A Memoir – a book that also details their short-lived romance, Jennifer Grey also addressed Johnny Depp’s and Amber heard’s ongoing legal battle. The 62-year-old actress told the outlet, “All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved.”

Continuing talking about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial further, Jennifer Grey added, “The 62-year-old actress added, “I just think it’s sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well.”

Talking about the Depp-Heard legal battle, the Edward Scissorhands actor is suing the London Fields actress in a $50 million lawsuit over a 2018 essay she wrote for the Washington Post. In it, she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” but never mentioned his name. The actress, on the other hand, is countersuing Johnny for $100 million in damages.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, which began in a Virginia courtroom on April 11, is expected to resume on May 16 following a one-week break.

Talking about Jennifer Grey’s new book Out of the Corner: A Memoir, the actress gets candid and opens up about the life-changing events in her life.

