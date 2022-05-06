If there is a list of people who refuse to stick to the rulebook in the western music industry, Britney Spears probably tops the list. She does not abide by the norms created by society and that is one of the reasons for her massive popularity around the globe. In a recent turn of events, the singer shared a set of completely n*de pictures and it instantly grabbed attention on social media.

For the unversed, Britney was in conservatorship for over 13 years before she fought a case against it in November last year. It was first imposed on her in 2008 by Judge Reva Goetz and between the 13 years, several accusations were put on her father James Spears. After a prolonged fight, Britney is finally the one responsible for her own social media handles and she has been celebrating this liberty to the fullest. A few weeks back, she announced that she is pregnant with her third child and has also announced her engagement with Sam Asghari through a sweet post.

In her most recent Instagram post, Britney Spears can be seen posing n*ked with her puppy Sawyer while flashing a bright smile for the camera. The lower half of her body was completely exposed while she held up the furry animal to her chest to cover up her torso. Her lower back tattoo was also completely on display and she used a little diamond emoticon to cover a part of her a**.

In makeup, Britney Spears was spotted wearing thick eyeliner while her hair was messily tied up with several strands standing out. She was also seen wearing a pair of stone earrings, making it the only piece of accessory in the picture.

Britney Spears kept the caption of the post simple as she wrote the name of her pet along with a few emoticons. “Sawyer 🙄💕🌟👄 !!!”, the caption read. Have a look at the post.

