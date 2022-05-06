The much-awaited Marvel film after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness finally gets released in India. People were curiously waiting for months to witness the next chapter in phase 4 of MCU. As the film hit Indian cinemas today, reportedly the superhero flick is already available to download on torrent and other illegal websites. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Although the film is a sequel to the 2016 film, but it takes place after the events of Tom Holland’s last film. Directed by Sam Raimi, the latest film features Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

As per reports by ETimes, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness has been leaked on several torrent sites. The MCU film was already released in France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Singapore, Ireland, Mexico and the UK, which resulted in getting available for download on notorious websites from yesterday, i.e. 5th May onwards.

Reportedly, the leaked copy of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness was titled ‘CAM’, which means the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer was recorded and later uploaded on torrent sites. The most awaited Marvel film has been leaked in two file sizes, 847MB and 2.13GB. Not just the MCU film, earlier films like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Runway 34 were also available for download in the same websites.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Indian Express, Benedict expressed his love for Bollywood and feels that the industry should collaborate with the Marvel team.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch said, “There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence. I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero.”

