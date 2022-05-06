Will Smith has been all over the internet ever since the Oscars slapgate and looks like the topic is far from over as the people are hungry for more information, especially on Twitter. The actor was previously in the news when he was spotted in Mumbai for unknown reasons in his first public appearance after the controversial on-stage episode. According to a recent report, Will is now seeking therapy officially, proving the claims made by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the past.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the whole controversial episode unfolded when comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Will’s wife Jada on the Oscars 2022 stage. He spoke about her health condition Alopecia, which is the reason for her bald look. The joke clearly did not settle well with Mrs Smith and when Will spotted his wife rolling her eyeballs over the comment, he decided to walk up to Chris and smack him across his face.

Advertisement

The slapgate got Will Smith into a lot of trouble as some of his upcoming movies suffered and he was also banned from the Academy Awards for the next ten years. According to a recent report by ET, Will is now seeking professional help as a part of his healing process.

Will Smith “has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident”, a source close to the same publication revealed.

Jada Pinkett Smith, in a previous episode of Red Table Talk, had also revealed that the family has been focusing on ‘deep healing’ and Will’s therapy sessions are reportedly a part of it.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: When Natalie Portman Opened Up About Her ‘Wild Youth’ & Revealed ‘Smoking Weed, Snorting (Slang For Co*aine Here) Every Day & Cheating’ In Harvard

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube