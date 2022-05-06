Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness aka Doctor Strange 2 is finally here. Just like any other Marvel biggie, this one too has been crazily anticipated in India with all the theories floating around. At the box office on day 1, it has opened to a similar response like Spider-Man: No Way Home in morning shows.

Marvel has a huge following in India, and the studio has been consistently delivering one after the other blockbuster hits here. It’s all good days for the Indian box office as after a gloomy phase of Covid, back to back biggies are helping to bring back the lost glory. Now, Doctor Strange has arrived to set ticket windows on fire.

As expected, Doctor Strange 2 has taken a thunderous start all across the country by registering an average occupancy of 60-65% in morning shows. It’s similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home which too had around 65% morning shows occupancy for day 1. With decent reports coming in, it will be interesting to see if it manages a huge jump like No Way Home in evening and night shows.

Many believe that Doctor Strange 2 might not be able to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s day 1 of 32.67 crores. But here, the new Marvel film has an added advantage of higher ticket prices than No Way Home. So let’s see, what really happens at the end of the day. Nonetheless, it’s another box office monster unleashed.

Helmed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong and others in key roles.

