Benedict Cumberbatch said he’s planning to take a break from acting following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The most-awaited MCU film of 2022 is here, and looking at the box office trends it might be one of the biggest movies of this year, as well.

It sees the return of Stephen Strange as the sorcerer and features Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda. The film expands the multiverse, set by the series Loki and continued in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Till now, the flick has garnered positive reviews and high ratings from critics and audiences alike.

Amongst all of this, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about wanting to take a break from acting after the MCU film. While speaking with IGN at the film’s premiere, the Sherlock Holmes star discussed how busy his life has become between his acting career and being a parent.

“It gets very multiversal in real life as well,” Benedict Cumberbatch said. After being asked what kind of variant of himself he would rather be, Benedict said, “I guess one that’s less busy, maybe… I might be that very soon, which is nice — taking a bit of a break.” After the Avengers saga ended, the MCU established a new team of superheroes that included Doctor Strange.

Before doing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the actor reprised his role for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also worked on the film The Power of the Dog. It is understandable that the father of three would like to take some time off and be with his family.

However, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released, Marvel fans anticipate Benedict Cumberbatch’s superhero appearing in other MCU projects, especially since the studio is taking the path of having a grandiose cast.

