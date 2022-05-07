Since the Oscars 2022 (March 22), actor Will Smith had been in the headlines owing to him walking on stage and slapping Chris Rock when the comedian joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which is because she suffers from alopecia. While fans have been waiting for the Men In Black actor to open up about the episode, we now hear one of his interviews will soon be out.

Advertisement

As per reports, Smith will appear on his first talk show after receiving severe backlash for slapping Rock at the Oscars 2022. This interview will be on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The actor is joining several other A-listers in the show’s new season.

Advertisement

But will Will Smith open up about slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 while interacting with David Letterman? Well, the answer to that is – No. While we are sure Letterman will have an open and honest chat with Smith, unfortunately, the actor’s fans and haters will not hear anything about the Oscar fiasco. Reason – the interview took place before the Oscars ceremony.

That’s right. Will Smith and David Letterman’s chat took place before March 22 and hence there will be no mention of the Oscar 2022 episode. While we will not hear the actor talk about the Chris Rock episode, we may get to hear a lot more as this chat is coming after weeks of speculation about Smith’s relationship with Pinkett, speculating about a potential divorce and more.

Recently, the actor came to India on a spiritual retreat in search of emotional stability after being singled out for his physical attack against Rock and the information about the problems in his marriage.

The new season of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman can be seen on May 20. It will feature a total of six episodes, each with a different guest – Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amber Heard Receives Flak Over Viral Video Posing For Camera While Crying; Johnny Depp Supporters Say, “This Is All Orchestrated”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube