The Men in Black franchise has been a defining force in sci-fi action-comedy since its inception in 1997. Based on Lowell Cunningham’s Marvel-published comic, the movies follow a secret government agency that monitors extraterrestrial activity on Earth, ensuring that alien visitors remain hidden from the public eye. Featuring iconic performances by Will Smith as Agent J and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K, the series has since offered unforgettable cinematic experience for the fans.

The original Men in Black film was an instant hit, grossing $589 million worldwide and winning an Academy Award. Its success led to two direct sequels, Men in Black II (2002) and Men in Black 3 (2012), which further explored the universe’s expanding lore. Despite Men in Black: International (2019) receiving mixed reviews, the franchise remains beloved, with its first three films widely regarded as genre-defining classics. With the franchise’s streaming availability shifting, fans will soon have a new platform to revisit these legendary films.

Men in Black to start streaming on Max from March 1

For over two decades, Men in Black has remained one of the most celebrated sci-fi franchises, thanks to its unique blend of action, humor, and intergalactic intrigue. After a successful run on Peacock, where the franchise consistently ranked in the platform’s Top 10, the Men in Black films are now heading to a new streaming destination. Starting March 1, the trilogy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones will be available on Max, offering fans the perfect chance to revisit the beloved saga.

Three Men in Black movies were released in the main continuity while a spin-off named Men in Black International was released in 2019. Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, it was the first film to not be directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Furthermore, it did not star Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who were huge reasons behind the success of the original trilogy. The future of Men in Black universe is not known. Fans have no idea what toe expect as no announcements have been made regarding any sequel for either the original trilogy or the International film.

