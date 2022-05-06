Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen aka Wanda, didn’t watch the movie at the premiere and also thought that Avengers: Endgame would be a flop. Released today, the movie has already made a huge amount at the box office through its early ticket sales and opening day collections.

Even though it’s a sequel based on Benedict Cumberbatch’s character, many people, who have already watched the MCU flick, have praised Olsen more. Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, made her debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. She went on to appear in Avengers saga and other flicks and even got her own miniseries WandaVision, which was a huge hit.

However, despite all the MCU projects being extremely successful, Elizabeth Olsen revealed having a fear of failure, which made her not watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the world premiere. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon said, “It was amazing to have the premiere in front of fans… I didn’t watch it, I haven’t seen it…”

“I do watch myself, I just decided I can’t watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore… I just, every time I just watch it, and I look around me and I’m like “Well, it’s our first flop,” like every time,” Elizabeth Olsen said. “I just think ‘It’s our first flop.’ I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I looked around me, and I said, “Is this our first flop?” And so I just decided that I don’t want to put myself through that experience again,” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star added.

If we look at the ratings and reviews of the movie, as of now, the MCU flick is doing remarkably well. It has garnered nothing but positive words from those who have already seen it. It also seems like the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is going to give tough competition to some of the other big hits of 2022, like The Batman.

Though an unexpected admission from Elizabeth Olsen, we say, to each its own. Though the actress hasn’t watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet, she says she will on her own time.

