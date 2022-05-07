The terrible news of Hollywood actor Mike Hagerty’s demise, at the mere age of 67 has left everyone shocked. The industry as well have the fans are shook by the sudden passing of the Friends star and have taken it to their social media handles to express their feelings.

For the unversed, Mike is quite popular for his roles in super hit sitcom Friends, Overboard and Somebody Somewhere. Read on to know the whole details.

Mike Hagerty, who made a name for himself after his entertaining and hilarious performance in the sitcom Friends as Mr. Treeger, was recently announced died at the age of 67. The actor’s co-star Bridget Everett, who worked with him on another one of his projects titled, Somebody Somewhere, took it to her social media handle to announce the bad news to his fans.

Taking it to her Instagram account and sharing a photo of Mike Hagerty, Bridget Everett caption read, “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

Apart from the actress, the channel of Somebody Somewhere also penned down a statement to The Hollywood Reporter saying, “We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in Somebody Somewhere showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Mike Hagerty has been a part of various TV shows like Friends, Overboard, Somebody Somewhere, and many more. The actor was also part of movies such as Best Laid Plans, Back in the Day, All-Stars, A Christmas Wish, and much more.

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family. May his soul rest in peace!

