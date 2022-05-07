Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has taken an excellent opening at the box office. On its opening day, the film scored 27.50 crores, which is a remarkable number. Marvel has been delivering consistently big openings worldwide for a while, and now even in India, the studio is churning out one superhero biggie after another at a rapid pace. Late last year it was Spider-Man: No Way Home which took a start of 32.67 crores and now Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has followed suit too with a huge number again, albeit a bit lower.

The signs were already there that the film will take a superb opening when the advance booking was opened a month in advance. Still, at that point in time, it looked that the first day of 20-25 crores was on the cards. It’s just that as the film came close to release, the stakes started going up as well and expectations too went higher. This is when it was predicted in this column that a start of 27-30 crores was on the anvil and that’s how exactly the footfalls have turned out to be as well.