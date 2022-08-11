Justin Bieber has impeccable taste in fashion that fans get a glimpse of now and then. Not only does the pop singer know how to rock a suit, but his casual fits are a huge fashion inspiration to many. His Instagram is an abode for those who want a note or two on how to rock streetwear.

Advertisement

Bieber, with his strong styling game, proves that men’s fashion is beyond a simple shirt, straight pants, and sport shoes. He also tends to follow the trends that are going on. In the past few months, we have seen a rise in brand names coming into the foreground of a piece of clothing.

Advertisement

Be it Drew, Supreme, Off-White, or more, one can find their names not only on the tags but also on the cloth. While talking about Justin Bieber, the Baby singer once wowed us in an outfit that we would love to own. The singer shared snaps of him boarding a helicopter on his Instagram in May this year.

Justin Bieber went with comfort as he wore big loose jeans with frills on the bottom. On the top, he had a sleeveless t-shirt on. It was the popping colour that sold all the attention. The light blue and the yellow bold strips looked amazing. He flaunted his biceps and arms, which were covered in tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

He accompanied this casual fit with chunky sneakers, a white necklace, black shades, and a red baseball cap. Justin also carried a Louis Vuitton duffle bag. While talking about trends, sneakers, especially Air Jordan, are the hottest fashion must-haves. Big, loose jeans can never go wrong too.

While we love how Justin Bieber styled this look, there are several ways to wear each piece as well. The big jeans can look good on a small top, and those sneakers can go well with a dress. Do you like this look or not?

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Truly A Vision To Watch In A White Salwar Suit As She Appears For Laal Singh Chaddha’s Screening Exuding ‘Nawabi’ Vibes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram