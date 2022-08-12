Robert Pattinson has made his mark in Hollywood through his outstanding acting skills. The actor, who made his debut through Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, rose to fame after appearing in the Twilight Saga. It created a certain image of the actor, which he has time and again said that he wanted to change.

Well, it certainly has, as Pattinson is now one of the leading men in Tinseltown. His movies like The Batman, Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time, and more say that the actor must be taken seriously. Besides his films, it is his fashion that speaks the same message.

Robert Pattinson has time and again proven that he has a penchant for fashion through his red carpet looks. So today, we are going to talk about one of his best fits from the Berlin Film Festival 2017. The actor wore a long overcoat from Dior Homme’s Fall 2017 collection, which he has done several times. But this particular coat has our heart.

Robert Pattinson in Dior Homme at the Premiere of The Lost City of Z. pic.twitter.com/0kLvvSBloX — netuno (@prayeezus) July 25, 2018

The black fur coat brought a little more edge to Robert Pattison who, though not the best comparison, looked like a German soldier. The overcoat had brush stroke details over it that added glamour to it. It also had big black buttons and pockets. He accompanied this monochromatic look with a black turtleneck, pants in the same colour, and amazing leather boots that had laces all the way up to the ankle.

Rob had his hair out of his face, parted from the side in a slick manner and somewhat looked how Bruce Wayne would look at a party. The Batman actor brought panache to the red carpet with this look and created his own mark in the fashion game.

When it comes to his work, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 is trending all over the internet. This is because of the recent report on how Warner Bros is yet to greenlight the sequel despite confirming it before.

