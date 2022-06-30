Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most successful and talented actresses in Hollywood. Not just that, we all admire her fashion choices and she never leaves an opportunity to leave an impression on her fans with her style. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the beauty donned a plunging neckline short dress by Calvin Klein and stole the show with her radiant smile. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Lawrence is one celebrity who behaves really down to earth and transparent with her fans. She’s clumsy like anyone else and has no shame in accepting her flaws publicly like a queen and that’s one of the reasons why her fan following is massive. Coming back to the topic, the Joy actress looked gorgeous as ever in a green coloured dress by CK.

It was 2012, when Jennifer Lawrence wore a pretty green coloured dress by Calvin Klein which featured a plunging neckline and a flirty short skirt attached to it. The Hunger Games actress looked fit as ever and thanks to her training for the film, she reportedly did a regular routine of agility drills, sprint work, running, time on the stationary bike, and lots of archery practice, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

A year ago, Jennifer Lawrence also made it to Maxim’s 2011 Hottest List and well, she deserves that and more. Coming back to the topic, the beauty styled her short dress with a pair of black heels with minimalistic makeup and nude glossy lips. She kept her blonde tresses open with bangs falling on her forehead.

Take a look at her picture below:

Jennifer Lawrence, you beauty!

What are your thoughts on the Hunger Games actress looking chic in a green CK dress? Tell us in the comments below.

