Hailey Bieber has always had a way with fashion and with her toned, well-maintained body, the American model can pull off almost any look, no matter how risky or bold it is. She does not shy away from showing some skin and fans got to see just how lovely she looks in mini dresses when she opted for a stunning Versace piece for MTV EMAs back in 2015. The outfit was so stunning that instantly had our heart. Imagine wearing that on a bachelorette party, simply gorgeous.

For the unversed, Hailey has lately been in the news for endlessly supporting her husband Justin Bieber through his tough times. The couple recently landed back in the US after Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome just a few weeks back. He put up a post on social media explaining the symptoms in this rare disease and fans have been flooding him up with get well soon messages.

Back in 2015, Hailey Bieber attended MTV EMAs in a beautiful black Versace dress which was an instant win according to fashion critics. The dress had an intricate design in contrasting green and violet colours and it was attached with two independent black pieces of cloth around the breast which then went on to wrap around her neck like a choker. It was left hanging behind to give the look a 60s touch white the rest of the outfit was covered in black straps and cut-outs.

The cut just above the hem of the mini dress that Hailey Bieber wore gave it some added s*xiness while the delicate strappy pattern around her waist made the overall look even beautiful. She kept the accessories as little as possible with only a bunch of finger rings and matching black pair of stud earrings. The black heels went very well with the outfit and her smokey eye makeup alongside the glossy lipstick, was also an instant win.

Hailey Bieber had her hair tied up in a high pony while her bands were slipped away from the face with a middle partition. Have a look at how effortlessly Hailey pulled off the mini dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by easoiiessstttt (@easy_estt)

