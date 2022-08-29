Hina Khan’s aesthetic Instagram feed gives you all kinds of vibes from fashion, travel to starry. The beauty is currently vacationing in Phi-Phi Islands which happens to be in Thailand and is giving us travel goals with her pictures and videos. The actress took to her Instagram and has shared fresh pictures of herself wearing a floral print co-ord set which came with a cute top and a short skirt. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Hina happens to be one of the most popular television actresses in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has created a niche for herself and has been outperforming all her competitors in the industry. Not just that, Khan also happens to be one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. Coming back to her latest pictures, the beauty is currently vacationing in Thailand and we are having a major fomo looking at her Instagram feed right now.

In the pictures, Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her beach body while donning a floral print co-ord set that came with a crop top and a matching ruched short skirt. Khan was looking both hot and cute in the pictures and we are drooling over her perfect sun-tan!

Hina Khan accessorised the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and went for a no makeup, makeup look with tint on her face to give it a sun-kissed look and on the lips.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Hina Khan is a vision to look at in these pictures!

What are your thoughts on the actresses’ beach fashion look? Tell us in the comments below.

