Much before taking vows and settling down with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt made headlines for her alleged love affair with her Student Of The Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The actor duo, along with Varun Dhawan, made their debut with Karan Johar’s film and gained popularity overnight. The trio is amongst the leading actors of Bollywood.

Things were difficult for Sidharth when his film graph went down when he appeared in films like A Gentleman, Baar Baar Dekho, Ittefaq, and Aiyaary which turned out to be box office duds.

In today’s throwback piece, we will tell you about the time when Sidharth Malhotra addressed his break-up with Alia Bhatt on national TV. According to some media reports, the Shershaah actor wasn’t ready for commitment in order to focus on his career following which he decided to part ways with Alia Bhatt.

During his appearance on the last season of Koffee With Karan, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his equation with his ex Alia Bhatt and was heard telling the host, “I don’t think it’s bitter. We haven’t really met after that, to be honest. And it’s civil. It’s been a while and it happens… just like any other relationship. I have known her for much longer. I did know her much before, even before we were dating.”

“So, it’s not like we met as a particular boyfriend-girlfriend thing. I think it’ll remain. It’s just a matter of us coming back… whether it’s work or just socialising. There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories,” he had added.

On the personal front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently in a happy place as he’s reportedly dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. The actor duo and rumoured couple have neither confirmed nor denied their love story. While Alia Bhatt is all set to welcome her first little bundle of joy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

