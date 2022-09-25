It seems like Johnny Depp never leave the headlines nowadays. Every now and then the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s name come in the news for every reason possible. A while back, Johnny Depp dating his lawyer Joelle Rich rumours were quite rife everywhere. However, now speculations are buzzing that the actor has been seen getting close to another woman. Scroll below to read.

As per the reports, Johnny Depp had been dating Joelle Rich during the days of his defamation case against Amber Heard. Joelle had even stayed away from her kids to be with Johnny during his tough time. Even though she was not in Johnny Depp’s legal team, she had come to the trial twice being Johnny’s support.

However, now reports are rife that Johnny Depp has been spotted getting close to a new woman on the film set in France. As per an insider mentioned to TMZ, Johnny and Joelle are “not exclusive.” The source further mentioned that Joelle wants to have a more serious relationship that Johnny. Talking about it, the insider said, “He’s f**king Johnny Depp and he isn’t going to settle down with one partner at least not yet.”

Well, just a few days back, there were reports mentioning that Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich are quite serious about each other. According to US Weekly, “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal. Their chemistry is off the charts.” Joelle’s show up in the Virgina courtroom had fuelled their dating rumours even more. A source had told US magazine, “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal.”

Well, as their no confirmation on any of this, we might not get to know what is the actual truth. Let’s wait and watch! What do you think? Let us know!

