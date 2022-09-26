Ana de Armas has been making headlines ever since she announced that she’ll be doing Marilyn Monroe’s biopic titled ‘Blonde’. From the trailer, to the storyline of the film, everything about it looks spectacular. In fact, it premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and received a standing ovation of 14 long minutes. The film will soon be releasing on streaming giant Netflix and amid the same, the actress has opened up on doing n*de scenes in the film and how she felt protected and safe while filming them. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film happens to be one of the most anticipated films of this year. During one of her recent interviews, Armas opened up on shooting n*de scenes for the film and how there was an intimacy coordinator on the sets to help her throughout.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Ana de Armas said, “It’s harder for people to watch (those scenes) than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe.”

Ana de Armas continued and added, “I didn’t feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew the movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment.”

The Blonde actress further said, “We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes.”

Praising the intimacy coordinator on the sets of the film, Ana de Armas said, “We had an intimacy coordinator with us all the time, and she was very helpful. But I wouldn’t even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story. I knew exactly what the shot was going to be. I knew exactly what the shot was going to be. I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do.”

For the unversed, the actress recently expressed her disappointment over the n*de scenes being shared online without knowing the context of it and said, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context.”

What are your thoughts on Ana de Armas talking about the n*de scenes in Blonde? Tell us in the comments below.

