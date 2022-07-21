It’s just a day left until ‘The Gray Man,’ directed by Anthony and Joe Russo hit theatres and screenings of the same are being held all across the globe. While one was in Mumbai last evening – and saw the director duo and Dhanush walk the red carpet, another was in London on July 19 where the film’s other leading stars – Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page made appearances.

Walking on the red carpet means a fashion treat for all and that is exactly what we were privy to. While Dhanush opted for a desi look, Jacqueline Fernandez set the carpet on fire in a black number that showed off her cl*avage and Ana looked a million bucks in a silver ensemble.

So now without waiting a moment longer, scroll below to see who wore what to which The Gray Man screening and let us know who looked the most stylish while at it.

Dhanush

At the Mumbai screening of The Gray Man, Dhanush – who plays Avik San, went the traditional route. The actor, who will be seen playing the role of the assassin in the film, looked handsome in a white half-sleeved silk shirt paired with a white dhoti aka a veshtis and black sandals. He greeted the paparazzi there with folded hands. Now this ‘staying true to your roots’ look gets our love.

Jacqueline Fernanadez

At The Gray Man screening last evening, Jacqueline Fernandez looked s*xy in a black shiny, sequined Miu Miu pantsuit. Paired with a black camisole – that also teased her bra, the actress accessorized with some chunky chains around her neck & ankles and killer black block heels. And we are loving it!

Alaya F

Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala aka Alaya F too attended the screening of the Dhanush starrer in Mumbai yesterday. For it, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress opted for a full-black cutout ensemble by ASTR the Label and HeyGirl. She kept the look clean and simple with minimal makeup, block heels, a high pony and diminutive jewellery. While we like the ensemble, we feel it was a little too safe and not something that wowed us on the red carpet. We give it a 6/10.

While the Mumbai screening of The Gray Man was a star-studded affair, the UK premiere on July 19 was something we couldn’t miss. The film’s prominent cast members Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling all made stylish appearances at the London premiere and below is what they wore.

Chris Evans

To The Gray Man screening in the British capital, Chris Evans wore a cream-coloured button-up polo with pink stripes, paired with black trousers, smart shoes and a classy watch. While the look is casual, I have to say the Avenger star looks dashing and s*xy enough to make his fans drool over him.

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page looked a 100 bucks in this white T-shirt underneath paired with a sleek geometric design patterned navy suit. For his looks and the manner in which he slayed the look, we give him an 8/10.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom metallic Louis Vuitton creation by Nicolas Ghesquiere and anitakojewelry. The silver top paired with a darker shaded silver skirt made her look even more stunning and stand out between the three dashing dudes stand besides her.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling looked dashing in a pastel blue blazer paired and powder pink formal pants paired with a white shirt and white shoes. That smothering look he’s delivering at The Gray Man’s London premiere gets him a 9/10 from us.

What are your thoughts on The Gray Man red carpet fashion? Let us know in the comments below.

