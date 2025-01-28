Mufasa: The Lion King might have crossed the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office, but it is still behind Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s US cume. But the gap is reducing, and the Disney feature needs just a few million to overtake its rival at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mufasa and Sonic 3 were released on the same day in the US, and the latter bested the former with its debut weekend collection. It had taken the lead from then on, but Mufasa began its stronghold at the US box office soon, and it is ahead of Sonic 3 in the domestic daily chart. The Disney feature collected $35.4 million in its opening weekend, while Sonic 3 earned almost 70% more.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected a strong $8.7 million on its sixth three-day weekend despite losing 135 theatres on Friday, dropping just 27.8% from last weekend. Therefore, the movie has reached a $221.1 million cume in the United States. It is less than $6 million away from catching up with Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic 3 also performed well at the US box office this weekend. Jeff Fowler’s movie grossed $5.5 million this weekend, and it lost more theatres than Mufasa. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 lost 209 theatres last Friday and has reached a $226.1 million cume in the US. The action-adventure collected $60.1 million in its opening weekend.

Mufasa: The Lion King is less than $6 million away from the domestic cume of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. For the unversed, Mufasa is expected to collect between $250 million and $260 million in the United States. On the other hand, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is projected to stay below Mufasa and is eyeing a $245 million run in the United States. Both films were released on December 20, but only Sonic 3 is available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

